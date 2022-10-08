What is USDT Used for?

Tether is one of the top assets in cryptocurrency rankings, which price is always around one dollar. Why is it so? And why is USDT so popular? Let’s find it out in this article.

Tether belongs to stablecoins. The name says for itself – steadiness of price. USDT value is provided by the US dollar reserves for 80%, which means that no matter what happens with the crypto market, the Tether rate will always be around one dollar. USDT price in euro can be checked on the USDT-EUR pair.

It is traded at 1,0045.

What is the Point of Owning This Crypto Asset?

Here are some use cases for USDT:

 Hedging risks. When the market lives through sharp fluctuations, and there is a danger that crypto rates may drop, investors often convert their crypto into USDT (for example, Luna USDT). Thus, they preserve their savings value in dollars without the need to leave the market. Then they can quickly convert USDT to any other crypto asset.

 Many companies accept payments in USDT. Crypto transactions are much faster and less costly compared with bank transfers. So sending USDT is the same as sending dollars, but much quicker and cheaper.

Where to Buy USDT?

