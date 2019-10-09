Have you ever been to a land-based or online casino before? Both are enjoyed by millions of people around the world every day, but with so many games on offer in each, they can seem a little daunting for first time visitors. So, we’ve created this guide to help you navigate your way through the different types of casino games when you plan to play at King Casino.

Casino Table Games

Popularized in Hollywood movies like the James Bond series, table games remain one of the biggest draws in casinos. And people love to play them because they’re the most interactive games available and they present you with more opportunities to influence the outcome of a game. Though the card game baccarat is classified as a game of luck, it’s a top table game in most casinos. Other popular card games include the more skill-based classics – poker and blackjack.

But card games aren’t the only table games available. For instance, other popular ones include roulette and craps. Since you’re required to do such things as place bets, interact with dealers and other players, and wait for cards to be shuffled and things to stop rolling or spinning, table games tend to be slower paced than other games. Nevertheless, you can still win and lose big sums of money with these, so do your homework about such things as strategies, betting stakes and table rules before you start playing.

Slot Games

Slots games are all the rage at casinos these days. In fact, they account for around 70% of casino revenues in the US and are a 2 billion pound industry in the UK. Traditional slots are fast-paced games that pit you against a machine so you don’t really have to socialise with others when you’re playing. Furthermore, there’s not much thinking involved in a game of classic slots – bar the amount of money you wish to wager on a spin. However, many modern slots play like computer games and boast more reels (5 or more, as opposed to 3), paylines and bonus features than their predecessors. They also force you to compete with others for progressive jackpots (some of these are truly massive). Regardless of the type of slot you play, though, if you play them responsibly, you should have a lot of fun.

Instant Win Casino Games

Instant win games are games in which you can win or lose instantly after you’ve placed a bet. Though many casino games could conceivably fall under this umbrella, bingo, keno and scratch cards are games most commonly associated with this genre. These games are even faster than traditional slots; thus, they’re adored by people that are pushed for time or seeking instant gratification. In essence, instant win games take you for a thrilling ride, but they can also cause you the most pain. So be careful with these ones.

Final Thoughts on Online Casino

So now that you’re up to speed about the different kinds of casinos games, why don’t you test your knowledge via a few free games online?