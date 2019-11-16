How Will Robotics Change Our Lives in the Near Future?

Technology is changing the way we live and learn. With innovative technologies, you can now play casino games, such as scratch and reveal cards from the comfort of your home. In just the last few years, robotics has come to seem like the new path forward. Read on to know how will our society look like when the robots take over.

Shorter Work Weeks

Along with AI and robotics, the shorter work-week is coming. If the benefits of rolling out AI were passed on to the staff, then they would be able to do the work in just four days. A recent study by the Social Market Foundation concluded that even relatively small gains from using robots can help workers to balance their work-life and leisure time effectively. The analysis suggests that a 10% gain in workforce productivity could allow corporations to generate the same output in a 38-hour week, assuming pay and the employer profits remain the same.

Live Long and Prosper

With modern science and medicine, the average lifespan has effectively doubled in a little over a century. Robots will also work furiously to keep you healthy in the future. Sensors will constantly test your breath for early signs of any disease. Nanobots will consume the plague in your brain and dissolve the blood clots before they can give you a stroke or a heart attack. Doctors will be able to take your symptoms and match them up with millions of cases stretching back hundreds of years. AI will revolutionize the modification of our genomes by 2065. Robots and AI will allow scientists to edit human DNA, snipping out the inferior sections and replacing them with strong beneficial genes.

New Job Opportunities

A 2018 report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicts that 133 million jobs will be created in robotics by 2022. New technologies will create jobs that currently don’t exist. These new jobs will make processes safer, more efficient and cost-effective. The robotics age offers renewed opportunities both for exploring and upskilling the more emotionally intuitive tasks that humans were designed for. AI will allow medical researchers to focus on other things, creating new jobs in medical research and even help improve longevity.

More ‘me time’

Robots and AI will help you with every aspect of life. It remembers with every conversation you ever had, every trip you went on, every business meeting you ever attended. When you come up with a new idea for your business, AI will cross-reference with other ideas. “When it comes to looking into the future of leisure, there are no limits to the potential benefits of robotization,” says Senta chief executive Ann Watson. “It’s all about the art of the possible.”

Robots Next Door

Asking a robot to manage your daily-chores or help you negotiate a pay rise is likely to send its circuitry haywire, but if there are lots of tasks to do, the Cabot at the next workstation will excel. “I embrace the machine age and recognize that the lives of the next generation will only be improved by robotics,” says Ms Watson.