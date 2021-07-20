How To Power Through The Winter Chill

In the summer, we have the obvious bikini body motivation to get us into workout mode. However, when the winter months come, this all changes.

Keep Moving This Winter

In the summer, when it is warm and beach days are a standard, hitting the gym or going for a run becomes second nature. After all, it is all about living a healthy, balanced life, right? Unfortunately, this motivation and dedication tend to disappear as the temperatures drop. Suddenly, a few extra minutes in bed is more important than the early morning yoga session you used to have. It is okay, you will just make up for it later this afternoon or on the way home from work – that is until you suddenly get swamped with work and are too tired to make the effort. We do not blame you; we have all been there at some point or another.

Of course, let us not forget all of the benefits that exercise offers – from physical strength and health to emotional and mental wellness as well – exercise can assist in managing it all. It can also improve your memory while providing a much-needed energy boost should you need one.

It is only logical, and reasonable, that there has to be a way to work around this seasonal change in motivation. And truth be told, there is! We will share our top tips for powering through the cold and keeping up with your fitness routine.

Our top tips for powering through

You do not need to do it alone

In fact, we recommend finding an exercise buddy with the same goals as you. This will help you stay on track and motivated to achieve your goals. It helps to have someone to talk to who is experiencing the same emotions as you. In most cases, it could be your partner or children that live with you, or it could be a friend that belongs at the same gym as you. There are so many options.

Track your progress

You need to know how you are progressing towards achieving your goal and a great way to do this is to track your weekly progress. Take note of what works, what does not, and what you were able to achieve. This will serve as a motivator throughout your journey.

Rethink daily choices

Your household chores can easily help you get up, stay active, and burn calories. It could be a simple matter of sweeping instead of vacuuming or doing lunges across the kitchen as you mop. This is your opportunity to get creative and kill two birds with one stone.

Go digital

For extra motivation and a potential group setting without being exposed to germs, why not join online training groups? This will give you a regular exercise schedule and keep you motivated by networking with your classmates.

For many, winter is a motivation killer. While for others it is the ideal time to rethink your lifestyle choices. The question is, which one are you?