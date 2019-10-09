Guide to Playing Blackjack on the internet

If you like fast cards and fast action, then you’ll probably love blackjack. This classic casino game has stood the test of time and is a staple in casinos across the world. Blackjack’s popularity isn’t all down to its speed, though; with a house edge (the advantage enjoyed by the casino) of as low 0.5%, it’s also one of the few casinos games that practically gives you as much power as the dealer. Nevertheless, if you don’t know the basics, the edge rises back up to 2%. So, we decided to create this guide to help you win blackjack games.

Blackjack Rules

Blackjack is played with a standard deck of 52 playing cards and each card has its own point value. All cards between 2 and 10 are worth face value, whereas picture cards (kings, queens and jacks) are all worth 10. Aces count as either 1 or 11 (whichever you prefer) and when you pair one of these with a picture card in the initial deal, you get a score of 21 – a blackjack (the best hand possible).

The Goal of the Game

There are some misconceptions about the goal of the game of blackjack, so let’s clear them up right now. The aim is not to get a blackjack or beat the other players at the table; quite simply, your objective is to beat the dealer. And you can do this in two ways: First, you get a higher score. Second, the dealer goes bust (his/her points total exceeds 21) and you don’t.

Gameplay in Online Blackjack

Before you start playing blackjack, you need to buy chips. Then, place a bet down and the dealer will deal you two cards. Next, you need to decide how to play your hand. If you aren’t happy with your points total, you can hit (ask for another card). In fact, you can keep asking for more cards until you’re satisfied with your score or you go bust. But, if you do the latter, you lose. Other options available after you receive your first two cards include splitting your cards (split), doubling your original bet (double down) and electing not receive any more cards (stand). Plus, you can make a variety of side bets such as betting on being dealt a pair (perfect pair) and taking out insurance to protect yourself from a dealer’s blackjack.

Basic Strategy Tips

Basic strategy is key to cutting the house edge in this game, so pay close attention to these tips:

1. Stand when your cards total is 12-16 and the dealer is 2-6.

2. Hit when your score is between 12 and 16 and the dealer has 7-Ace.

3. Double down when your score is 11 and the dealer’s is 2-10.

4. Always split pairs of 8s and Aces.

5. Never split 5s and 10s.

Final Thoughts

If you’ve read this guide carefully, you’re more than ready to play. But, just to be safe, try your luck in a few free games first!