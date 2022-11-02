Cheap DeWalt Batteries: Use Your Tools On The Go

Cordless tools are versatile and very convenient to use thanks to the absence of wires and the possibility of working outdoors. They are irreplaceable in the process of making furniture, repairs, and construction. All the advantages of cordless tools are based on the fact that it is the battery and not the mains that powers the device. However, batteries are also different. There is no need to choose expensive professional tools and batteries for household needs, so let’s look at the features of cheap DeWalt batteries. What characteristics to focus on to choose such a tool that will help you cope with your tasks?

Which battery to choose?

The DEWALT® brand is a manufacturer that offers high-quality products regardless of their cost. As all DEWALT tools in UK, its batteries are long-lasting, productive, and quite powerful.

The brand generally offers a 2- or 3-year warranty on batteries from 12 to 60 V. The voltage should be selected based on the appropriate instrument characteristics with which it will be used. It means that for a 20 V power tool, the battery must also have a 12 V rating, ensuring full compatibility between the battery and the device.

Cheap DEWALT batteries have different cycle times depending on how much you use the tool, how much energy the battery-powered device consumes, and other factors.

Features of Dewalt batteries

DeWalt batteries from the budget segment are suitable for household and professional use alike. It is the main advantage of the batteries of this series. In addition, they have impeccable technical characteristics:

● They are light and compact, so they do not reduce maneuverability when performing high-precision work.

● Batteries are equipped with a charge indicator, so you know exactly how much time you can still use the battery and when you need to charge it.

● Batteries are perfectly compatible with chargers from their series. For example, the Dewalt 12V XR 3Ah model can be charged from any XR charger of the appropriate voltage.

● You can choose a model of suitable capacity: 3.0, 4.0, or 5.0 Ah. The larger the capacity, the longer the battery works without additional charging.

Modern batteries have no memory effect and are not prone to self-discharge, so you can be sure that you will be able to do all the work that you have planned!