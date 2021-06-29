4 Best Video Editing Software for Gamers

Over the years, gaming has risen into becoming more than just a hobby. As the popularity of videos continues to rise, gaming video channels have emerged as one of the most popular forms of YouTube videos. Enthusiasts watch such videos to learn about important gaming tricks and pick up from the gaming styles of experts. Some of these videos are reviews of the latest gaming software, the history of the games, or interviews with the top gamers.

If you are a hard-core gamer, chances are that you would have contemplated creating gaming videos to show off your skills. While this is a welcome move, you need to realize that editing gaming videos is different from that of any other videos. You will have to get rid of the load screens, add voice overs, music, and add several special effects to give a professional touch to your videos.

As a content creator, you need to understand that not all video editors can provide you with the features to edit a gaming video. Simply opting for the most popular video editing tool will not suffice, and you need to compare the available features with the needs of your gaming videos. To simplify the process of choosing a tool, we present a list of the top four gaming video editors.

Wondershare Filmora X

Wondershare Filmora X boasts over 300 video effects and has a modern, user-friendly interface. Wondershare Filmora X is moderately priced and comes in a free version as well. The paid plans begin at $7.99 monthly, and you can get the lifetime subscription at a meager $69.99. However, the low price does not compromise the quality, and you get some of the most advanced graphics, transitions, and PIP features in this tool.

For your basic gaming editing, such as cropping clips, splitting, trimming, and rotating them, the Wondershare Filmora gives you unmatched precision. If you are keen on adding textual content to your gaming videos, the Wondershare Filmora gives you a range of fonts, styles, and colors to customize the subtitles. The tool is available for both Windows as well as Mac operating systems.

The best part about the tool is that it is geared towards novice editors, making it an ideal choice for your initial days of video editing. That way, you can pick up video editing skills along the way and do not need to wait to create your gaming videos. With Wondershare Filmora, you can also indulge in audio editing and add relevant voiceovers and background music to your videos.

InVideo

If you are keen on creating gaming videos but would want to skip long hours of video editing, then InVideo is the ideal choice. Here, you have thousands of video templates, and you can pick one that is the most appropriate for your gaming video. Post that, you personalize the video by adding relevant texts, special effects, stickers, and more.

InVideo is a cloud-based Online video editor, and you can use it on any desktop or smartphone. Unlike most other video editing tools, you do not have to use a computer with the latest processor and memory for InVideo. If you are collaborating with a friend on your gaming video edits, InVideo is a perfect choice.

InVideo’s media library also has a good collection of audio and background music. Appropriate usage of such music will help you give a dramatic touch to your gaming videos and improve their aesthetic appeal. InVideo has a free version, and the premium versions start at $30 per month. You can use a free 7-day trial period before paying for the premium versions.

Videopad Master’s Edition

While the basic interface of Videopad is simple to use, it allows you additional features for your game editing needs. You can add timelines and go for storyboard editing for advanced gaming videos. The tool allows 3D video editing, brand overlay, speed adjustments, and a lot more.

In the initial days of video making, you can drag and drop the different video elements and create videos from the available templates. Videopad supports audio capture during screen recording and allows you to share your edited videos directly on different social media platforms.

Although the tool has a free version, it is limited in features and may not be suitable for your gaming videos. We suggest that you take up the free trial to evaluate your comfort with the tool. Post that, go for the one-time payment of $60 to use the tool.

Lightworks Pro Video Editor

If you have expertise in video editing and are keen to explore beyond the basics, the Lightworks Pro Video Editor is a safe bet. The USP of Lightworks is that it supports a wide range of codec formats and allows you to work on all types of gaming videos. Moreover, Lightworks comes loaded with the onscreen playback console that is helpful in screen recording.

The tool offers convenient editing for picture-in-picture videos. Although Lightworks is one of the oldest video editing tools, it has adapted itself to the times. Today, it is available in Linux, Windows, and OSX systems and comes with some of the latest features. There are basic tutorial videos to help you get started with the tool.

The array of features makes the learning curve steep and this may seem daunting to novice editors. The tool is slightly priced and the monthly payment is priced at $24.99. However, if you use the tool extensively for all your gaming videos, it will be worth the money and let you stand apart from the competitive gaming crowd.

The above options illustrate that irrespective of your editing expertise, there is a tool for you. All you have to do is chalk out your video goals and identify the tool that fits in the best. As most gaming video editors offer a free trial, we recommend that you try all four tools to identify the most convenient one. Indeed, the video editing tool will be a trusted partner in your video-making journey and spending time finding the right fit will pay off in the long run.