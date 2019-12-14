The Best Gaming Consoles For 2020

We’re heading towards the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t squeeze a little bit of fun. With the rise of smartphones and the top online casinos such as fortunejackpots.com, gaming consoles may not have quite the draw that they used to, but they still support some of the most sophisticated games. Here are some of the top gaming consoles for you.

PlayStation 4 Pro

The PlayStation 4 Pro is a must buy if you own a 4K, HDR TV. It is the best version of the most popular gaming platform available today. The gaming console delivers 2160p resolution with vibrant contrasts. From Spider-Man to Assassin’s Creeds Odyssey, it makes everything look absolutely incredible. It is a graphical powerhouse of any system and the most impressive console ever made. Choosing PS4 Pro will enable you to pick up PlayStation VR, the most affordable premium VR headset available in the market.

The gaming console features eight-core x86-64 AMD “Jaguar” CPU with a 4.2 teraflops AMD Radeon-based graphics card, 8GB GDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage. The PS4 Pro 1TB currently comes in the £345-£350 price bracket though you can get yourself some great deals on PS4 bundles online. For instance, you can buy a PS4 pro combined with Fortnite, Spider-Man and FIFA 19.

XBOX One X

Loaded with 6 teraflops of computing power, the Xbox One X is the most powerful gaming console ever made. It also comes with 12GB of GDDR5 RAM and has a GPU that runs at 1172MHz. It offers the same HDR and 4K Blu-Ray video playback as the One S, while also bringing the visual enhancement to games. Having an edge over the PS4 Pro in terms of power means that the Xbox One X is more capable of producing the 8 million-plus pixels that are required for the 4K TV.

HDR increases the maximum brightness and darkness that the 4K TV is able to display. With the increased level of contrast, brighter areas in the game have more sparkle to them and darker areas have more detail. The new Dolby Atmos audio format in the console creates an immersive sound experience.

Nintendo Switch

If you want a full console gaming experience on the go, buying a Nintendo Switch makes perfect sense. The gaming console brings with it a central idea that can benefit almost every game, not just some selected ones that can use motion control or a second screen. You’ll find it a premium looking hand-held which can be flipped into a docked mode, offering a handheld switch gaming experience.

After unboxing the Nintendo Switch, you’ll get the main gaming console, two detachable controller sides, two straps which can make them into two individual controllers, a grip which allows you to combine these controller portions into a traditional game-pad and a dock for plugging the console into your TV. In addition, you’ll also get an HDMI cable and a USB-Type C power cable for connecting the device to your television set.