Gambling has been a popular activity for centuries and it has continued to evolve over the years. Recent technological advances have completely changed the outlook of the gambling industry. Today, you can play your favourite casino games in a mobile deposit casino anywhere, anytime.

Seeing the popularity of gambling, various filmmakers have made some really good movies on this recreational activity. Here are the best gambling movies of all time.

Casino

Casino is a 1995 American epic crime film directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Barbara De Fina. The film starred Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci. It tells a real-life story about the Chicago Mafia family happening during the 1970s and 1980s in a number of casinos in Las Vegas. In early-1970s, low-level mobster Sam Rothstein (Robert De Niro) gets tapped by his bosses to head the Tangiers Casino. He’s a great success in the job at the start, but over the years, problems with his loose-cannon enforcer Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), his wife Ginger (Sharon Stone), her con-artist ex Lester Diamond (James Woods) and a handful of corrupt politicians put Sam in ever-increasing danger. Lasting three hours, the film keeps you interested and excited until the end.

Ocean’s Eleven

If you’ve never watched this movie, you’ve missed a masterpiece of the movie industry. Ocean’s Eleven is a remake of the classic film “The Rat Pack” and it starred Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Matt Damon. Gangster Danny Ocean (George Clooney) assembles a group of eleven people in an effort to steal money from three popular casinos in Las Vegas owned by his rival, Terry Benedict. When watching Ocean’s Eleven, you’ll enjoy the impeccable production of active scenes and excellent actors’ play.

Casino Royale

Casino Royale is based on the first novel about James Bond written by Ian Fleming in 1953. Directed by Martin Campbell and written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, the film stars Daniel Craig as the fictional MI6 agent James Bond. After receiving a license to kill, James Bond heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers a link to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), a man who finances terrorist organizations. Learning that Le Chiffre plans to raise money in a high-stakes Poker game, MI6 sends Bond to play against him, gambling that their newest «00» operative will overthrow the man’s organization. If you’re a fan of excellent action and the revival of films about James Bond, this movie is for you.

The sting

The star duo of Paul Newman and Robert Redford play two con men, one a beginner and the other a professional. Following the murder of a mutual friend, Johnny Hooker (Robert Redford) teams up with Henry Gondorff (Paul Newman) to take revenge on Doyle Lonnegan (Robert Shaw). Hooker and Gondorff set about implementing an elaborate scheme, one so crafty that Lonnegan won’t even know he’s been deceived. However, things don’t go according to plan and the scheme requires some last-minute improvisation by the undaunted duo.