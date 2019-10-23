Review of Lucky Irish Slot

Ah the luck of the Irish, is there any better theme to base an online slot title on? It is, after all, something that quite perfectly sums up what slots require to win, namely a generous helping of luck. No wonder then that there are a huge amount of video slots that take this as a theme; from the iconic Rainbow Riches to Irish Luck, the market is absolutely saturated with titles that take the Emerald Isle as inspiration. It can be difficult to stand out in such a crowded scene, but WGS have hit the proverbial jackpot with their Lucky Irish slot game. Let’s have a look.

About Lucky Irish and its Bonus Features

One thing that is refreshingly different about Lucky Irish is that, whilst it is undeniably an Irish themed slot game, it also has a very vintage feel to it. This is created primarily by the fact that WGS have included a physical slot game in its appearance, there are buttons on the bottom and a level towards the side – you can even see the rest of the mysterious casino behind the game. This acts as the first aesthetic layer, and the game itself exhibits all that you would expect of an Ireland themed slot, complete with a pot of gold, rainbow, and jolly looking leprechaun.

Lucky Irish also differs to a lot of its contemporaries due to the massively simplified 3 reel and 1 pay line format that just reeks of vintage slot games. Many gamblers will find this lack of complexity rather refreshing, especially old school players who pine for games that are easy to understand and not packed with superfluous special features. Lucky Irish does not have much in the shape of bonuses, however if you bet with the maximum number of coins allowed things can get very interesting indeed. It can result in a win of 2,400 times your wager. Result!

About WGS and Other Slots by Them

WGS was one known as Vegas Technology, and occupied a rather prestigious position in the world of casinos, both online and on land. However, due to the tightening of regulations in the US the company were forced to trade under a different name, dissolving all gambling activity that happened under the Vegas Technology moniker. This was a definite setback no doubt, however they are back with a bang under the WGS name, using their unrivalled experience to develop a number of cracking video slots.

What’s The Verdict on Irish Luck?

For such a well-trodden theme, Irish Luck still manages to be a somewhat unique offering in the world of online slots, largely down to its retro feel and very simplistic gameplay structure. It means you can play to your hearts extent without getting too confused, and if you are betting high it could also mean that you find yourself earning a decent amount of cash.