Rainbow Riches the Slot Game

Rainbow Riches, developed by Barcrest is one of the most popular online slot games ever to be released. Its jackpot might be modest, but it is fun to play and offers various interesting features.

Design of this slot

Rainbow Riches Slot is an Irish-themed slot which means that you can expect to come across pots of gold and lots of greenery. The slot features five reels, three rows and up to twenty paylines; giving you plenty of potential winning combinations.

The Rainbow riches slot’s control panel includes the buttons: Lines, Bet, Spin and Pay table. You can choose to activate between 1 and 20 paylines. Once you have selected the number of pay lines, your total bet will be equally placed over the number of lines selected. The Spin button is used to start the game and under pay table information regarding symbols and their worth, bonuses and paylines can be found.

Features and bonus features

To make up for its modest jackpot, this slot offers three bonus features. These bonus features are triggered by three scatter symbols. They are Road to Riches, Wishing Well, and Pots of Gold.

Road to Riches: This feature is triggered when 3 of the Leprechaun Bonus symbols appear on the reels. If this happens, all you have to do is click on the spin button and your journey along the cash trail is well on its way. This round comes to an end either when you reach a “collect” sign or the end of the road. In this round, you can win as much as 500x your bet.

Wishing Well Bonus: The wishing-well bonus is essentially a multiplier. This feature gets triggered any time you land three of the Wishing Well symbols. If this happens you simply select one of the wishing wells to reveal your multiplier.

Pot of Gold Bonus: To trigger this last bonus you need to land three of the pots of gold symbols. When you have collected three pots of gold, silver, gold and bronze pots will start to spinning around the screen. When they come to a standstill an arrow will be pointing at the pot that contains your multiplier.

The wild symbol is represented by a gold coin with wild written on it. It can substitute all symbols except for the three scatters (Road to Riches, Wishing Well and Pots of Gold).

All in all there are seven standard symbols. The high-value symbols are the wilds and Rainbow Riches. The low-value symbols are 10, J, Q, K and A.

Bets & Cash prizes

Its flexibility in terms of wagers makes it suitable for both budget and high roller players. Bets start from as little as £0.01 to £20 per line, which means that you can bet up to £400 per spin. The slot has a RTP percentage of 95%, which means that your odds of winning are quite good.

The biggest win you can get from Rainbow Riches is 100,000 coins. This can be achieved by landing 5 Wild Gold Leprechaun coins.