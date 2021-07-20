Internet Terms Made Simple

Not knowing what certain terms mean when discussing the internet can be embarrassing. Luckily, we’ve got a list of some of the more basic terms to help you.

Understanding Internet Connectivity

When you sign up with your internet service provider or even begin to consider changing packages, there are so many terms that get thrown around that you end up more confused than when you started. It is a complex process that can easily be misunderstood, and by the time you realize the error, you have already signed a fixed-term contract with a sub-par package which is not ideal. The beauty of this is that you are not alone. So many people cannot tell the difference between their fiber box and router, and that is okay.

To help you better understand the world of connectivity, especially when you are looking to upgrade your connection, we have compiled a list of some of the most basic terms to have you sounding like a pro in no time.

8 internet terms worth knowing

Fiber to the home (FTTH): FTTH is home internet access provided by fiber optic cables. Fiber to the building (FTTB): The fiber cable goes to a central point on a shared property. Additional caballing is then dispersed to the homes or buildings on the property. This all runs on a single fiber line. Broadband: Data is transferred at high speeds using the internet. This is a major upgrade from the traditionally used connections that use copper cables and include digital subscriber line (DSL), satellite connections, fiber connections, and 5G. When it comes to super-fast, reliable connectivity, fiber lines are by far the best options. Fibre optical network terminal (ONT): This is the fiber box that connects the fiber cable outside your home to your router. This is responsible for transmitting signals and providing internet to all the devices in your home that requires connectivity. Without this box, your home will not have access to the internet. FNO vs ISP: Who is the fiber network owner and who is the internet service provider? This is something many people confuse. The first is the person that installs, owns, and manages the fiber line that provides connectivity, while the internet service provider is the company providing the router and package related to your connectivity. In some cases, they can be the same, although this is not set in stone. Capped vs uncapped: Simply put, the first is a limited connection that will be cut-off when it reaches its threshold while the latter provides unrestricted access. MBps: Also known as megabytes per second. This is the amount of data transmitted by your line every second. The higher the number, the more that can be transferred and the higher and more powerful your internet speed. Bandwidth: this is how much information your connection can transfer. The higher this number is, the faster your connection. This is also influenced by the number of devices connected to your router – everything takes its toll.

Now that you know the basics and understand the lingo, you should be all set to determine the best possible internet package to suit the needs of your home or even your business.