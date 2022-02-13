Increasing Your Business Organisation’s Water Efficiency

The two principal components of a water bill for a business organisation include water and sewage. Some businesses might have different providers for their water supplier and their sewage service.

Understanding Unmetered & Metered Water Connections

Business consumers with a metered water connection pay for only the amount of water they use. Consumers on a metered connection can control their bills easily because they get detailed information about their water consumption. Consumers on an unmetered connection do not know exactly how much water they consume because they do not have a water meter and charge based on the rateable value. Water bills for business consumers on an unmetered connection are based on the rateable value of the property.

Consumers with a water meter installed on their property pay a fixed standing charge and a variable volumetric charge. The fixed standing charge is based on the dimensions of your water meter and the variable volumetric charge is based on your water consumption.

Business consumers without a water meter pay a fixed standing charge and a fixed charge. The fixed standing charge accounts for customer complaints and concerns related to their water connection and the fixed charge is based on the rateable value of the property.

Saving Water In A Business Premises

According to the Greek philosopher Empodecles, water was one of the four elements that composes the universe. Now we know that sweet water is a finite resource that is constantly being depleted. UK businesses use almost a quarter of the water resources within the region. Every UK business can play their part to conserve water.

Installing Devices To Lower Water Consumption

Before installing any of these devices, it is extremely crucial that you identify the water consumption for your business water. Businesses can target key areas based on each location when they have the consumption of each branch office. Compare readings from the beginning of the month and the end to calculate the water consumption. Compare readings for different months to get an idea of the average water consumption.

Automatic Faucets:

Automatic faucets turn on and off much quicker than manual taps. You can prevent water being wasted when the faucet is manually turned on and off with the help of an automatic faucet. Automatic faucets are less likely to waste dripping water.

Spray Faucets:

Spray faucets inject little air bubbles into the water along with the water supply. Open a regular faucet for five minutes, a spray faucet uses the same amount of water for a 20 minute water supply.

Reducing Water Tank Volume:

Some business locations have a lot of bathrooms and water wastage occurs every time someone flushes the toilet. One of the easiest ways to lower water consumption is to put a brick in the flush tank.

Dual Flush Technology:

Business owners that do not want to put a brick in their flush tank can install dual flush technology. There are two options to flush: one uses less water and the other option is to flush a big load.

Automatic Flush Technology:

Automatic flush technology uses motion detectors to automatically flush the toilet. This results in less water being flushed by mistake. It also helps your bathroom smell good because no one can forget to flush the toilet because it flushes automatically.