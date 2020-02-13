It’s fairly obvious that gamblers love playing slot games, they have become incredibly popular and it’s no wonder when some of the most popular slots have life-changing jackpots and jaw-dropping, state-of-the-art graphics. Playing video slot games can be an extremely immersive experience for players and can feel more akin to a cinematic experience or playing a realistic video game rather than a humble slot game. Even to people who don’t play slots regularly, it’s evident how much technology has influenced slots since they first came into use in brick and mortar casinos, helping them to soar in popularity through technological advancements, improved graphics and online gambling. Online slot gaming is more readily available than ever before, with the majority of players opting to spin the reels using a mobile or tablet device, so they can enjoy the best slots games whenever and wherever suits them.

If you’re reading this, no doubt you’re a slot fan already – or you’re looking to try your luck on the reels. So, before you click spin on the next appealing looking slot game, read these helpful do’s and don’ts of slot gaming to give you some hints and tips – you won’t regret it!

Let’s start off with the positives and check out some of the top ‘do’s” when playing slots.

Play Higher Input Slots

This one might seem obvious to some but not to everyone but higher input slots have a higher payback rate, so if you want to up the payback percentage of your play, it’s a good idea to play games which have higher input. Before you do this, however, it’s good to keep in mind that this isn’t for everyone and that you should check that your bankroll will allow you to meet the betting requirements of the game, as higher input slots require you to wager more money, which is not suitable for every player’s bankroll. This tip can be perfect for players who have a more substantial bankroll and who are happier to take more of a risk for the chance of higher gains. The key here is to bet within your own bankroll budget and only wager amounts you feel comfortable with, no matter what your bankroll is. After all, it’s all about enjoying the game! This leads us onto the next “do”…

Shop Around

How do you find slot games that will suit your gaming needs and bankroll? The same as you find any other product to meet your budget, shop around to find the best slots! Not all slots were made equal, and each one has different bonuses, jackpots and betting requirements, so be sure to have a look different online casinos and at different types of slots to see which slot games you’d feel most comfortable playing and which slots you would be more likely to benefit from playing. This isn’t always easy and it can sometimes feel like a minefield, but if you check the game descriptions this will give you an insight into what features the slots have and will also detail the betting requirements, so you’ll always be able to know in advance of betting your money if the slot is a right for your bankroll.

Cash in on Bonuses

While you’re surfing the web looking for what different slot games are available for you to play on different online casinos, keep your eyes peeled for what bonuses online casinos are offering to lure you in. Many online casinos offer bonuses for new players when they sign up, often giving you free games too! Just be sure to read the betting requirements before you play so you’ll be able to claim the bonuses – research is key and will pay dividends!

Play for Free First

Try before you buy should be the motto at the forefront of your mind! There are many slot games which have a free play option so that you can test out the slot and make sure you enjoy the game and it suits you before you actually play for real money. It can be really helpful to test the water before you part with your hard-earned cash and waste your time on a slot that doesn’t work for you. As well as taking advantage of free play mode, be sure to read the game descriptions as they can be really helpful in letting you know what features the game has, how to controls work and how to make winning combinations.

Now for a couple of don’ts of slot gaming…

Feel you need to settle for the same old Slot

Let’s face it, in the face of so many other options, you don’t need to settle! There are an abundance of slot games out there for you to play, so if you find yourself playing on a slot game that isn’t working for you – if you’re not winning, if you’re feeling bored or if you’re just plain confused by the game – there’s no need to carry on riding it out and continuing to play. If you enjoy classic slot games but the one you’re playing is getting a little repetitive and tedious, but you still like to stick to what you know – why not try a different version of the same game. There are so many different versions of very similar games and different themes to keep you entertained. Or if you’re wanting to try something new, just remember you can play for free on new games and read up on the game features to familiarise yourself with the game before you invest any money in it – so there’s no need to settle for the same old slot!

Play Games that don’t work for your Bankroll

There should be no “fake it until you make it” attitude when it comes to gambling, because this kind of approach may be seriously detrimental to your bankroll and your enjoyment of the game. In other words, there is little point blowing your entire bankroll in a few spins or in playing slot games where you can’t meet or will struggle to meet the minimum betting requirements. This would be irresponsible and in the long run, could lead you to problems and ultimately, you wouldn’t enjoy playing on slots, which would be a huge shame as slot games, when played responsibly, can be extremely enjoyable for players!