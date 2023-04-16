Best MP3 Converter for Mac:Best Tools to Convert Audio

If you are a Mac user, you may need to convert audio files to different formats such as MP3. Whether you want to create a new ringtone, extract audio from a video, or convert your music library, there are several MP3 converters for Mac. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best MP3 converters for Mac and show you how to use them. .

OnlineVideoConverter



OnlineVideoConverter is an mp3 converter that allows you to convert audio and video files to various formats, including MP3. The program is easy to use and supports batch conversion, which means you can convert multiple files at once. Here’s how to use it to convert audio to MP3:

Click «Add Media» to import the audio file you want to convert.

Select the output format as MP3 by clicking the «Audio» tab and choosing «MP3».

Click «Convert» to start the conversion process.

After the conversion is finished, you can find the MP3 file in the output folder.

iTunes is a popular media player and management tool developed by Apple. It also includes a built-in function to convert audio files to different formats, including MP3. Here we explain how to use it:

Open iTunes and go to «Preferences.»

Click the «General» tab and then «Import Settings.»

Choose «MP3 Encoder» from the dropdown list and click «OK.»

Select the audio file you want to convert and go to «File» > «Convert» > «Create MP3 Version.»

The MP3 version of the audio file will be created and can be found in the iTunes library.

MediaHuman Audio Converter

MediaHuman Audio Converter is a free audio converter for Mac that supports various audio formats, including MP3. The program is easy to use and allows you to batch convert audio files. Here we explain how to use it:

Download and install MediaHuman Audio Converter on your Mac.

Open the software and drag and drop the audio files you want to convert.

Select «MP3» as the output format.

Click «Convert» to start the conversion process.

After the conversion is complete, you can find the MP3 files in the output folder.

In conclusion, there are various MP3 converters available for Mac that can help you convert audio files to different formats, including MP3. Whether you prefer paid or free software, you can find the right tool to suit your needs. Using these best MP3 converters for Mac, you will be able to convert your audio files quickly and easily.