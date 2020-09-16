Top Preparation Options to Use for Passing Microsoft MS-900 Certification Exam

MS-900 is one of the foundational exams offered by Microsoft. This is a qualifying test with 60 questions that you need to clear within 60 minutes to earn the Microsoft 365 Certified: Fundamentals credential. The exam is available in Spanish, English, German, Chinese (Simplified), Korean, French, and Japanese and costs only $99. It is an optional test that is not a mandatory prerequisite for any advanced-level Microsoft 365 certification. Microsoft MS-900 is aimed at those candidates who want to validate their foundational knowledge and skills in the consideration and advantages of adopting general Cloud services and a Software as a Service Cloud model in specific. This exam covers knowledge of the benefits and options available to implement ExamCollection products.

Preparation options for Microsoft MS-900 exam

There are two preparation options that can be explored for this exam, which are free and paid training. These resources cover video training, classroom training, books, and a range of blogs with articles. You can also find practice tests and exam dumps to help with your preparation.

Before you choose study materials, you need to understand the topics that will be evaluated. Microsoft MS-900 covers the following domains:

Cloud concepts;

Core Microsoft 365 concepts and services;

Security, compliance, trust, and privacy in Microsoft 365;

support and pricing.

The comprehensive details of the topics can be found on the exam webpage. The applicants should go through and understand them before choosing their resources. With the understanding of what you need to study, you can go ahead to choose your tools according to your learning style. Some resources that you can explore include the following:

Books or guides

The recommended book for is Exam Ref MS-900 Microsoft 365 Fundamentals. This guide is designed to help the learners optimize their preparation and enhance their exam performance. You can purchase a copy of the book on Amazon.

Instructor-led training course

To prepare for the , Microsoft offers the paid instructor-led training course, which is MS-900T01-A: Microsoft 365 Fundamentals. You can take it in a classroom-style learning environment or through a virtual class. It is offered by the certified training partners across the world. You should check the Microsoft Learning Platform for more details of how to enroll for this course.

Video tutorials

You will find both paid and free training platforms where you can explore video tutorials. The Microsoft Virtual Academy is one of the free options that you can check. Many of them are available online and you can gain immensely from these free websites. You can also check out the paid platform you have trust in for a more extensive learning environment.

Practice tests and exam dumps

You can't overlook these resources for your exam preparation. With practice tests, you can easily discover your weak areas and improve them. Taking this prep tool also help you develop skills and competence in taking any . Braindumps, on the other hand, prepare you for what to expect in the content.

Conclusion

To sum it all up, your success in the test depends on your level of preparation. Choose the appropriate resources and take your time to understand the exam content. It is a known fact that you can pass your test at the first attempt with thorough preparation.