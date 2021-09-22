In the today’s world, Enterprise agility has longer remained merely desirable but it has become essential now. Looking at its significance, it would be wise to get certified in it and that is why in the present article we will be talking about the ICP Agile Certified Coaching (ICP-ACC) Training brought to you on KnowledgeHut.

What is ICP-ACC Training?

The ICP-ACC training course is helpful in making you become a skilled Agile Coach. Join the course, and build foundational team coaching skills to create and extend teams with an emphasis on teams and organizations as human systems. Here you get to master your hidden skills to increase the awareness of business goals and objectives as a coach, teacher, team builder, facilitator and you also equip yourself with the necessary tools and techniques to expedite a meaningful collaboration and a healthy conflict resolution within and across agile teams.

ICP-ACC i.e. ICAgile Certified Professional in Agile Coaching is a reputable certification offered by the International Consortium for Agile (ICAgile) to only those professionals who successfully complete the 24 hour training given by an IC Agile Member Organization. And since KnowledgeHut is a Member Organization of ICAgile, we have brought this training for your ease on our immersive learning platform.

One of the two knowledge-based certifications in the Agile Coaching Track is that this certification primarily focuses on the roles, responsibilities, and mindset of an Agile Coach. Thus, it is the best opportunity to become a skilled Agile coach and capitalize on the demand. So, why wait? Enroll now and get a whole learning experience on becoming a Agile Coach with us.

Why become a Skilled Agile Coach?

Agile coaches are widely in-demand. The demand for skilled Agile Coaches has been growing tremendously beyond the software industry and it is listed as among Top 25 in-demand jobs as per Business Insider. As per data, as good as three-quarters of organizations use Agile approaches sometimes, often, or always and since past three decades, the agile innovation methods has expanded greatly the success rates in software development. Its application has improved quality and rush to market and has given boost to motivation and overall productivity of IT teams.

It won’t be incorrect to say that with this rise in popularity of Agile across a wide range of industries and functions, the demand for Agile coaches is at an all-time high and will only set to further soar.

What you will learn in the ICP-ACC certification course

You become Agile Coach, cultivating Agile mindset as a teacher, mentor, and facilitator using appropriate techniques in an appropriate way.

Emphasizing on social domains of teams and organizations as human systems to create interpersonal awareness

Using professional coaching tools like powerful questions, active listening, creating coaching alliances and contracts and becoming master in identifying Conflict and its Resolution for a high-performing team

Understanding the roles of both internal and external coaches so as to build the capability to coach in the moment

Get Experience with various organizational barriers to efficiently adopt Agile in the organization.

Expert as Tuckman Model of Team Development to acknowledge inevitable conflicts, changes during group development.

Use of the applications including Kubler-Ross, Kotter Change Cycle Model to help teams, managers, and leaders deal with change.

Steps to get ICP-ACC certified

If you aren’t sure where to get started with your ICP-ACC certification, we have listed the following simple steps for you to validate your expertise as a Certified Professional in Agile Coaching. So, just follow them and you are set to go:

Get trained

Enroll for an upcoming ICP-ACC training program brought to you on KnowledgeHut, which is an ICAgile Member Organization and attend the 24-hour training course by the mentors.

Successfully complete the course

The professional certification will be provided only those who by demonstrating their competence and understanding of the learning objectives during the training program and successfully complete the course.

Get Certified and Become an ICP-ACC

Upon completeion of the training after following the class, you will receive an email from ICAgile with your Certification.

Final Remarks

KnowledgeHut, an immersive learning platform has a solid track record in getting more than 150,000 professionals certified in Agile and Scrum. So, you will get an edge in mastering ICP-ACC training

For you to get immersed in the learning process, high energy experiential workshops shall be organized, with Agile activities, practical case studies, team-based exercises with hands-on learning. You will be trained by an elite Panel of accredited Agile Trainers, having more than a decade of experience across industries. Also, you will be getting real-world tips, time tested techniques, and mentorship by highly qualified Industry Experts

For Continual Learning Support you are offered with several Webinars, tutorials, e-books, articles, and interview questions and an 6-months of exclusive post-training sessions of mentor guidance will be provided as well to help to overcome challenges in your Scrum career.