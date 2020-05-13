How To Win Big At Online Slots

You may be surprised to discover that slots in one shape or form have been around for many years. In fact the first ever slot machine dates back to 1895 and was invented by Charles Fey. The closest machine to what we have now can be traced back to 1891, when New Yorkers Sittman and Pitt developed a gambling machine that used 5 drums and held a total of 50 card faces.

This slot which is available at 666casino Finland proved popular with the New York public who wanted more of these fascinating gaming machines. The demand meant that things kept on developing until technology offered the world the first electrical slot machine that was called Money Honey. This was introduced to the public back in 1963.

In 1976 the first video slot hit the casino market, this was the first time the slot machine had moved away from its mechanical predecessors. This machine used a modified 19-inch Sony TV screen for the display. This slot was accompanied by new symbols such as Stars, Crowns, 777 and Gems. Customers of the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel were some of the first to try it. This slot needed some modifications to prevent cheating and was then rolled out to the masses once it got approval by the Nevada State Gaming Commission.

The Move To Online Slots

It wasn’t until 1996 when the next major technological breakthrough occurred and this one was on a colossal scale. The 1990’s saw the start of the digital revolution and the invention of the internet. This became available to the public and more and more homes accessed it on their computers.

In 1996 the first online casino went live and offered the public traditional table games. However, things were developing elsewhere in the gambling world and in the same year WMS Industries Inc released the first online video slot called Reel Em. This was the first ever slot to feature a second screen bonus and it paved the way for a myriad of video slots that began to fill the increasing number of online casino platforms.

Eventually, the big gambling institutions began to move segments of their operations online. The biggest winner of this gambling revolution was slot games and this remains the case even today. Software and game developers are now concentrating on slots to meet the demands of the ever-multiplying online casinos. As time passes these games are getting more and more sophisticated and mimic the immersive experience of console gaming.

Online slots have become so popular that they are now the number 1 revenue creator for the gambling industry. The major role of online slots in the world of gambling is to cater to those whose interests lie away from traditional forms of gambling. These include sports betting and casino games like Roulette and Blackjack. With so many games available, how do you go about winning big on online slots?

Random Spins and Random Wins

Despite a recent move to more complex games, slots are still extremely easy to play and this has always been part of their appeal. They come free of the shackles of table games and your fate lies entirely in the hands of random spins. Since slots went digital, it is impossible to discover a winning formula because every spin is randomly generated by an RNG. This is better known as the Random Number Generator that is basically a microchip that generates numbers all the time. It’s these number sequences that generate the spins and therefore your luck is at the mercy of this generator creating winning or losing spin number sequences.

It’s All About The Bonus Rounds

If you want to win big then hitting a bonus round will give you the best chance of doing so. The best bonus rounds usually consist of free spins with multipliers added to your wins. These save you using your own cash balance and can throw some large winning spins your way. Cleopatra is one such game that offers 15 free spins and all wins come with a 3x multiplier, when you hit the bonus.

Some bonus free spins add sticky wilds to the mix and Rumpel Wildspins is a great example of this. In this game if you land three or more Frog Scatter symbols you get 15 free spins. During these free spins if a wild lands on the reels, it remains there during all the free games and the more wilds you land, the bigger your chances get of bagging some large winning combinations, thanks to the help of these sticky wilds.

A lot of games have two or three different types of bonus and some of these involve money trails. A good example of this is Rainbow Riches, King Kong Cash and Wish Upon Jackpot. Here you have to negotiate a trail without picking the Collect symbol that ends the bonus.

Big Money Bonus rounds are the ultimate bonus that doesn’t involve free spins and this usually is all down to luck. King Kong Cash and Ted is a couple of the numerous slots that include this feature and you can win 500x your bet.

Then there are those features that are triggered randomly and are not part of the bonuses. Immortal Romance and Thunderstruck II are world famous slots. These slots are also popular because of a feature that can be triggered during any spin. This involves entire reels turning wild and it is possible for all 5 reels to go and this would land wins of over 12,000x your stake.

Other Useful Games To Aid Your Cause

You could take a chance on slots with large jackpots to aid your cause in winning big, but these games tend to be highly volatile and winning Progressive Jackpots is a rare event. You may want to study the RTP score of each slot instead. This is also know as the Return To Player percentage and those that score high are the slots to play, as they are the most generous and most likely to give you a decent percentage of your wagering back in the form of winnings.