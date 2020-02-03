Facts About Online Installment Loans that You Need to Know Before Applying

One industry gaining popularity these days is online installment loans. A large population of middle-class Americans is getting hooked to this type of loan. Learn more about online installment loans here:

An online installment loan is a type of loan that offers payment of fixed loan amount on a monthly basis. At first, it may seem the only viable option for you because it allows you to pay on longer terms.

Unlike payday loans, installment loans allow you to pay it over a given period of time and not a one-time deal. It gives you more room for payment right? more about online installment loans.

However, is this loan for you? Let’s check out the facts before filling that application online:

Installment Loan Lenders Target the Middle-Class

Installment loans target the working-class Americans who need financial assistance since their income is not enough at times. For those who run out of budget to pay their piling bills.

Also termed as near-prime borrowers, this type of loan is geared towards people with fair to bad credit records. Those who have limited access to traditional banking loans. It’s for those who have already a hard time managing an existing loan.

Since borrowers can lend an amount of $10, 000 or more, it becomes a new option in the market. Lenders began capitalizing on this bigger need by providing loans on installment rather than payday loans.

How Much Interest to Pay?

One of the basic questions that people ask is how much interest they have to pay when they apply for the loan. If you have an existing debt or no debt at all but in need of big cash, getting an installment loan may be a quick fix.

A lot of people think that they are in control of this type of loan because they pay less interest and payment is scheduled. However, interest rates depend per state and per lender.

If you’re taking a loan of more than $10, 000, you could end up paying an interest fee of 155 percent per year. It’s the same pattern for people who take payday loans and can’t pay on time. It can lead you into a cycle of debt

Before you can pay your principal loan, you end up paying more on interest fees. Before applying, check if your state has a regulation of capping interest rates on the loan. In California, installment loans have a capping interest of 36 percent.

What are the Benefits of Applying for the Loan?

Installment loans are flexible because they can be designed based on the borrower’s needed loan amount and their ability to repay.

It’s predictable.

It is predictable because you know how much you’re going to pay on fixed scheduled payments. You can arrange your finances in advance to make way for your payments.

You avoid certain expenses because you know that you have to pay your loan. It helps you to have better financial standing if you can pay on time.

Fast, easy, and convenient.

It can’t be denied that taking loans online is fast, easy, and convenient. Imagine that you don’t need to take long queues to pass your requirements to the lending office.

In just a matter of minutes, you can know the status of your application. If lucky, you can get your loan on the same day.

Become an Informed Borrower

To avoid the trap of debts, you need to avoid applying for loans with high-interest no matter what. Avoid installment loans with interest rates higher than 36 percent.

Many people are trapped when borrowing loans online because usually, they apply when all their options have been exhausted. In short, it becomes their last resort when they can’t borrow from their family and friends, use credit cards or take payday loans.

If you really can’t avoid taking an installment credit, you need to make certain borrowing decisions. Examine your finances by keeping track of your loan amount, terms of payment, and how much you can spend based on your on-hand cash.

Take note of the loan agreement that you have signed. As much as possible, avoid taking other loans whether it is through credit cards or bank loans.