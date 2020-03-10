Bingo terms that only veterans know

Unlike many other casino games, Bingo is considered one of the easiest games to be learned and played. Often you might hear people suggesting a gambling enthusiast to start his online casino gaming journey with Bingo. This image of simplicity is what makes the game even more famous across the distances.



In fact, the journey in Bingo from a newbie to a veteran is relatively way shorter than many other casino games. Blackjack takes a whole life to perfect, Roulette will need you to become a calculator on board and slots, better we don’t talk about its luck-factor. However, this journey of beginner to pro can also be grasped without playing games. Learn the terms that the veterans know, and you are ready to rock your chair.



Good for you, this blog will cut short your journey to becoming a veteran bingo player. Learn about the bingo terms before you start playing at the top bingo sites.



One To Go, Two to Go, Way To Go…

A bingo game is all about motivating and expressing yourself. Hadn’t this been the two motives of the game, the final call of this game wouldn’t have been this joyous word which is bound to express extreme happiness – Bingo!!! A game of Bingo has several other calls that express an achievement, a win, or just an appreciation. 1TG(One to go) and 2TG(Two to go) are the terms that are used in a chat room to announce that the player is left with only one or two more numbers to go Bingo.



Way to Go or WTG is the term used to appreciate a player who has already won the game. Appreciation and expression find Bingo as the best stage to come out freely.



Bingo Bonuses

If you have never been to an online bingo site, you probably don’t even know that such a thing exists. A bingo site is not just about a platform for playing bingo. It is also about earning a bingo bonus and then playing the game. These bonuses are usually given in the form of direct money or cashback when you lose. Where would you find a game that tries not to disappoint its loser as well?



Early Bird and Moonlight Bingo

So if you have already made your guesses about these two terms, congrats for being partially right. Partially? Yes, because it is not exactly the bingo game you will have to play with Chaffinch chirping at the time of dawn. This kind-hearted game is not harsh enough to ask you to wake up before the sun. Every first game of any day is called the early bird bingo.



Similarly, a moonlight bingo game is not like playing a bingo when the moon is up and starts to shine. The last Bingo game of each day is called the moonlight bingo. Both of these bingo games are like warm-up/cool-down matches. Even the winning prize of these games are kept low to let the players get used to it.



These were some bingo terms that only veterans used to know, and now you also know. Bingo is a fun-loving game. Enjoy it with utmost pleasure and precision.