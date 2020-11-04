4 Tips That Will Make Your Document Workflow Faster

Gone are the days when dealing with documents used to be a hassle in both big corporations and small businesses. Today we are living in an age where technological innovations have allowed us to improve document workflows and have made us more efficient. Managing business documents in this modern age is not that tough, but there are certain things you can do to make it even easier. It does not matter what your position is in the company; at times, you will need to make your document workflow faster to achieve your desired goals. So, if you want to make things even faster, here are a few tips that can help you improve your document workflow.

Use Online Converters

Not all the documents you will have on your computer will not be the same file format, and times you will need to convert them to speed up the process. For example, if you want to send an email to a colleague with several images, it will take you some time to upload all the images. But you can use online PDF converter s and can turn those JPG files into PDF. When you convert your JPG images to PDF, they do not lose much quality, but their file size can drop dramatically. That way, you can send the same email to your multiple colleagues without wasting a minute.

Use a Computer Software to Manage Documents

You can also use computer software to manage your documents better. Most of us add data manually into our documents, which can waste a lot of time when we are doing things on repeat. There are so many software tools out there that can help you automate such tasks and can save you a lot of time. These software programs help identify the important data in documents automatically and will arrange it according to your needs. For example, instead of creating a new invoice for every client, you can simply use accounting software that automatically generates invoices without inconveniences.

Keyboard Shortcuts Can Help Save Time

Ok! This one is a no-brainer, but I still need to mention it because many people still don’t use keyboard shortcuts. If you do not have a habit of using keyboard shortcuts, then it is time for you to make a habit out of it. If you are not familiar with the basic keyboard shortcuts, you can easily find a list for them on Google. It may not seem much, but using shortcuts can help you save a lot of time.

Use Google Drive

If you have to regularly share your documents with clients and colleagues, you should use Google Drive to send files instead of using emails. With the help of Google Drive, you can store all your important data on cloud storage and can access it anytime. The best part about Google Drive is that unlike other cloud storage, it gives you a lot of edit options as well. This means that you can work on your document even after uploading it.