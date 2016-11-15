Rainbow Six Siege seguirá recibiendo contenido un año más

En septiembre, Ubisoft insinuó sobre la segunda temporada de Rainbow Six Siege y ahora ha sido confirmada a través del Twitter oficial del videojuego.

Rainbox Six Siege : The past year has been an incredible journey, and we are excited to have you join us for another full year of content!

Una encuesta realizada también en el mes de septiembre preguntó a los jugadores sobre qué tipo de contenido les gustaría ver en el próximo pase de temporada, con diferentes uniformes, nuevas pieles y otros elementos de personalización exclusivos.

Rainbow Six Siege se encuentra disponible para PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC.

Fuente: Hardgame2.com